Take a look at some black and white images of Eastbourne in the past.

All photos sent in by Keith Marshall.

In these photos it can be seen that Eastbourne has changed a lot over the years.

Sent through are stunning pictures of the town in the bygone era including the Albion Hotel which was originally a private dwelling and then became the first house in Eastbourne to have electric light.

Church Street from Tally Ho Photo: David Marshall

An early Eastbourne Bus Photo: David Marshall

Eastbourne Tram Photo: David Marshall

Church Street towards the Lamb hotel Photo: David Marshall