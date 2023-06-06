NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne Looking Back: A black and white look at Eastbourne town

Take a look at some black and white images of Eastbourne in the past.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:18 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 07:21 BST

All photos sent in by Keith Marshall.

In these photos it can be seen that Eastbourne has changed a lot over the years.

Sent through are stunning pictures of the town in the bygone era including the Albion Hotel which was originally a private dwelling and then became the first house in Eastbourne to have electric light.

If you have any old photos of Eastbourne you’d like to share, please send to [email protected]

Church Street from Tally Ho

An early Eastbourne Bus

Eastbourne Tram

Church Street towards the Lamb hotel

