Eastbourne Looking Back: A black and white look at Eastbourne town
Take a look at some black and white images of Eastbourne in the past.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:18 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 07:21 BST
All photos sent in by Keith Marshall.
In these photos it can be seen that Eastbourne has changed a lot over the years.
Sent through are stunning pictures of the town in the bygone era including the Albion Hotel which was originally a private dwelling and then became the first house in Eastbourne to have electric light.
If you have any old photos of Eastbourne you’d like to share, please send to [email protected]
