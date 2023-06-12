NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne Looking Back: Aerial and high street shots of the town

Take a look at some aerial and high street shots of Eastbourne in the past.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

All photos sent in by Keith Marshall.

In these photos it can be seen that Eastbourne has changed a lot over the years.

Sent through are stunning pictures of the town in the bygone era including Motcombe Park as well as pictures of Old Town looking toward the town centre from top of St Mary's Church.

If you have any old photos of Eastbourne you’d like to share, please send to [email protected]

Opposite old Metropol Hotel and Marine Parade

1. Opposite old Metropol Hotel and Marine Parade

Opposite old Metropol Hotel and Marine Parade Photo: Keith Marshall

The old Star Brewery buildings

2. The old Star Brewery buildings

The old Star Brewery buildings Photo: Keith Marshall

Old Town, now Waitrose

3. Old Town, now Waitrose

Old Town, now Waitrose Photo: Keith Marshall

Ocklynge Road and Star Brewery buildings

4. Ocklynge Road and Star Brewery buildings

Ocklynge Road and Star Brewery buildings Photo: Keith Marshall

