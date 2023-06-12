Eastbourne Looking Back: Aerial and high street shots of the town
Take a look at some aerial and high street shots of Eastbourne in the past.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST
All photos sent in by Keith Marshall.
In these photos it can be seen that Eastbourne has changed a lot over the years.
Sent through are stunning pictures of the town in the bygone era including Motcombe Park as well as pictures of Old Town looking toward the town centre from top of St Mary's Church.
If you have any old photos of Eastbourne you’d like to share, please send to [email protected]
