Eastbourne Looking Back: Amazing pictures from Eastbourne's Bonfire Parade a decade ago
We take a look at some amazing pictures of the bonfire procession in Eastbourne in 2013.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:34 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 17:37 BST
Pictures show the procession by Eastbourne Bonfire Society in the town a decade ago.
The procession in the town involved hundreds of residents included effigies and torches.
Eastbourne Bonfire Society stages a colourful procession along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale annually.
Part of the local "bonfire" tradition, it attracts other regional societies to the procession. Everyone welcome!
All pictures courtesy of Graham Huntley.
