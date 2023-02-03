Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Eagles - 1958
Eastbourne Eagles - 1958

Eastbourne looking back: Eagles Speedway Team part 1

Here’s a selection of photos from the Eastbourne Eagles, a British speedway team.

By India Wentworth
3 minutes ago

The Eastbourne Eagles were a British speedway team, based at Arlington Stadium, that raced in the SGB Championship. They were active from 1929 – 2021.

All photos from Ken Burnett.

If you have photos from future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]

If you have any old speedway programmes or memorabilia, please get in touch with Ken by calling 07751978331 or email [email protected]

1. Eastbourne v Kings Lynn heat 1 1969

2. Eastbourne Eagles

3. Eagles v Southern Rovers

4. Eastbourne Eagles - 1929

Eastbourne Eagles