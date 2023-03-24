Eastbourne looking back: Eagles Speedway Team part 2
Here’s a selection of photos from the Eastbourne Eagles, a British speedway team.
By India Wentworth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT
The Eastbourne Eagles were a British speedway team, based at Arlington Stadium, that raced in the SGB Championship. They were active from 1929 – 2021. There is hopes for them to return next year though. More on that here.
All photos from Ken Burnett.
If you have photos from future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]
