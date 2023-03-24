Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
19 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
5 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
EPSON MFP image
EPSON MFP image
EPSON MFP image

Eastbourne looking back: Eagles Speedway Team part 2

Here’s a selection of photos from the Eastbourne Eagles, a British speedway team.

By India Wentworth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

The Eastbourne Eagles were a British speedway team, based at Arlington Stadium, that raced in the SGB Championship. They were active from 1929 – 2021. There is hopes for them to return next year though. More on that here.

All photos from Ken Burnett.

If you have photos from future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]

Eastbourne Eagles - 1995

1. Eastbourne Eagles - 1995

Eastbourne Eagles - 1995 Photo: -

EPSON MFP image

2. Sampson and Richardson 1977

EPSON MFP image Photo: -

-

3. Eastbourne Eagles - 1971

- Photo: -

-

4. Gordon Kennett was World Number 2 in 1978 at Wembley

- Photo: -

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Eastbourne Eagles