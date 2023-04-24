In the early hours of April 22, 1981, a fire broke out at the Booth’s Hotel in Langney Road.

Emergency services spent several hours tackling the blaze and the fire damaged building – opposite the Salvation Army Citadel – was eventually demolished and flats built in its place. Photographs of the blaze have been given to the Herald.

A fire at the hostel for the homeless called Booth's Hotel killed a man and injured 11 people in the town, the authorities had said. It was the latest in a series of fires at British homes for the destitute.

The fire in 1981 preceded the fire at the Claremont Hotel in 2019 by 38 years.

Six people were treated for minor injuries after staff and guests were evacuated from the burning seafront hotel in Eastbourne.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the hotel was evacuated safely and everyone was accounted for. Nearby residents were warned by the fire service to keep doors and windows closed.

