Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022
Much fun was had in Eastbourne as residents gathered to celebrate Pride in 2022.
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST
Eastbourne Pride will return to the town in 2023 on July 29.
Princes Park will be hosting the very best in live entertainment from some of the biggest acts on the UK LGBTQi+ circuit, as well as local superstars, all while raising money for registered Charity Bourneoutlgbtq+.
In anticipation for the event, we take a look back at the celebrations at Pride 2022.
