NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022

Much fun was had in Eastbourne as residents gathered to celebrate Pride in 2022.
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST

Eastbourne Pride will return to the town in 2023 on July 29.

Princes Park will be hosting the very best in live entertainment from some of the biggest acts on the UK LGBTQi+ circuit, as well as local superstars, all while raising money for registered Charity Bourneoutlgbtq+.

In anticipation for the event, we take a look back at the celebrations at Pride 2022.

Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby

1. Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby

2. Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby

3. Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby

4. Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Eastbourne Pride 2022. Picture by Jon Rigby Photo: Jon Rigby

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Pride