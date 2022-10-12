Eastbourne looking back: Eastbourne Silver Band and town sites in black and white

All photos supplied by Keith Marshall.
1. Eastbourne Silver Band performing on an open-top bus, suspected to be the early 1960s
2. Eastbourne Silver Band approximately 1950s
3. Eastbourne Silver Band in the parade passing the bandstand
4. Terminus Road and Cornfield Road, now NatWest Bank
