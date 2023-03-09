Eastbourne looking back: Electric tramway in the 50s-60s
The Eastbourne Electric Tramway ran for 2/3-mile between Princes Park and the Crumbles.
By India Wentworth
3 hours ago
It was built and operated by Claude Lane, opening in 1954 and running until 1969 when the whole operation was moved to Seaton in Devon. Find out more about the tram here.
All photos from Michelle Rideout.
If you have any other photos of the town (people, events, places, buildings) for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]
Page 1 of 3