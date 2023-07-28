Eastbourne Looking Back: Elvis tribute at Eastbourne pop-up park in 2022
An Elvis tribute performed at Eastbourne pop-up park in 2022.
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST
The pop-up park in Victoria Place opened in July in 2022 and involves the road being pedestrianised with plenty of picnic benches and deckchairs out for people to enjoy everything local businesses have to offer.
There’s also live music and entertainment and Andy T King took to the stage as Elvis last year.
CEO of Your Eastbourne BID Stephen Holt said at the time: “Thank you to everyone who has already come down and supported the local traders and the event. Our traders have worked so hard to run this six week road closure and bring something a little different to the town – all to encourage you to Love Local, Shop Local!”
