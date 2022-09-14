Eastbourne looking back: Festival of Sport

Back in September 2015 the Park Avenue club hosted a three-day Festival of Sport and a giant screen to broadcast the opening ceremony from Twickenham as well as the weekend's games.

There were beer tents, hop bars, hot food and activities for children in addition to rugby matches on the club pitches.

Also taking place over the weekend was a 24-hour cycle by club members to raise cash to send a youth team on an overseas tour.

All photos by Mark Dimmock

