Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton

This week’s memories have generously been prepared by three ex-students.

Lily Owsley is the daughter of Jennifer Owsley, nee Entwistle, (my year at college). Lily was 12 when she began playing hockey. By 16 she was playing for Firebrands hockey club in Bristol. Selected for the England U16, U18 and GB U21, Lily moved up the ranks.

The day after taking her A-Levels, Lily was at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, training with the GB team before winning Olympic Gold at Rio. Adding the Bronze at Tokyo and some Commonwealth and European medals, Lily will be playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, later this year!

Lizzy Yarnold is the daughter of Judith Yarnold, nee Bolton, who was the year above me at college. Lizzy was selected for skeleton bob in 2010, through a talent identification programme at university. Over the next four years she developed her skill. In the 2014 Olympics, Lizzy achieved the fastest time in each run, winning by over a minute overall – unheard of in a sport that is won in hundredths of a second!

However, at the 2018 Olympics, Lizzy developed breathing difficulties. She had a severe chest infection for which she couldn’t take medication, and an undiagnosed tumour was also discovered on her knee.

On day two, Lizzy kept calm and focussed and did something no one from Britain has done – she won a second Winter Olympic Gold medal!

Alison Nightingale (my year group) is a proud Auntie to two talented and dedicated athletes in two contrasting sports.

Matt Rotherham (MBE), is an elite cyclist and multiple champion in the tandem sprint. He is the pilot for the visually impaired cyclist, Neil Fachie and they are hoping to retain their Paralympic title at Paris 2024 later this year. They are also world record holders in this event.

Age 21, Huw Nightingale became snowboard cross team world champion last year, with Charlotte Bankes. He also hopes to go to the Winter Olympics in Italy in 2026.

