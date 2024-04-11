This week, Steph is sharing stories about famous students who attended the university.

Kate Allenby was a BSc Sports Science student from 1992 - ’95. In 2000, when women were invited to compete in the Modern Pentathlon for the first time, Kate represented Great Britain at the Olympics, winning the Bronze medal.

She was eighth four years later and won medals in four World Championships before retiring and becoming a PE teacher.

In 2012, Kate carried the Olympic torch though Bath, as part of the torch relay.

Helen Stother was a BEd PE student from 1973 - ’77 and a very keen cricket and hockey player. At college she was always the life and soul of the party! She had a great sense of humour.

Helen became a member of the England Cricket Team from 1982 – ’86. Her test debut was in 1984 against New Zealand and her last was in ’86 against India. She played seven tests and 12 ODIs.

She sadly died due to cancer in 2019.

Jan Brittin was a BEd student from 1977 – 1981. She too, was a first-class cricketer, appearing in 27 tests and 63 ODIs. She was in the England team that triumphed in the 1993 Women’s World Cup and was appointed an MBE in in 1999.

One of England’s most successful batters, Jan holds records in runs: 1,935, a test record and 1000 runs in ODIs. She also holds the record for taking the most catches in World Cup history (19).

Sadly, Jan also died due to cancer, in 2017.

Anne Parmenter was also a BEd student from 1977 – 1981. In 1978, she was in the Chelsea hockey team, which won the British Championships and qualified for the European Championships in 1979.

However, her greatest success has been as a climber, which has always been and still is Anne’s passion. In 2004 she attempted the ultimate pinnacle: Everest! Sadly, it was not to be. Due to circumstances, she had to turn back (‘High Crimes’ by Michael Kodas details this attempt).

Unperturbed, she tried once more, and finally on May 25, 2006 she summitted Everest! An incredible feat.

