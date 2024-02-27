Today I’m going to give you a glimpse into some of those moments when young people ‘get up to no good’. I mean, if I asked you, I’m sure you’d think of something you once did!

And so, that’s what I did: I asked ex-students.

The following are a few confessed mis haps and naughtiness from former students of Chelsea College:

Carol said: “Fire drills were always in the middle of the night . Everyone had to leave, putting a pillow outside the door to prove we were out. Sometimes boyfriends stayed, so the problem was: do you get them out and get caught, or leave them in the room and pray it isn't a real fire?”

Emma said: “I remember watching a horr or film. Then half an hour later, after I had gone to bed, two of the first years leapt out of my wardrobe and scared me to death!”

Jan said: "We were the first to be given a front door key – in 1973. But you had to sign out if you were to come in after 11pm. After a time, we were spoken to by the warden, as we’d had more late nights than the rest!”

Back then, that’s just the way it was!

Read more confessions from former students, accompanied by pictures, below.

1 . Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton Neil said: "In Fresher’s week, 1989, we were snapped on a three-legged pub crawl, stumbling out of The Ship… closely followed by 50 other Freshers!" Photo: Steph Lock

2 . Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton 'Borrowing' trays from the canteen to go sledging on the downs!" Photo: UGC

3 . Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton Steph said: "Pictured at Granny’s, a couple of us took to throwing water balloons at unsuspecting visitors - including staff!" Photo: Steph Lock

4 . Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton Ivan said: "I returned to repeat a gym routine: ‘three men and a pole’. Having gained a few pounds, in the middle of an Open Day performance, I broke the pole! But we grabbed another and finished. What a laugh!" Photo: Steph Lock