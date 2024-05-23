Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton - the last hurrah!

The university’s move means that students from one of its most well-known and visible subject areas, Physical Education, will be moving too.

It comes 75 years after the university – then known as Chelsea College of Physical Education – set down roots in Eastbourne.

To recognise the closure of the campus in June, and to celebrate its time in Eastbourne, nearly 1,500 ex-students from around the world gathered at the Winter Gardens to attend ‘The BIG PE Party’ on Saturday, May 11.

And what an evening we had.

As one of the organisers, along with Fiona Smith, Verity Poole, Sian Crossland and Jan Taylor, this was the culmination of ten months of planning, from meeting in July 2023 with an idea, to its successful fruition! Ex-students travelled from 12 different countries, totalling 100,000+ miles; seven each travelled over 3,000 miles; five attendees studied in the 1950s and ’60s; and two taught for 47 years!

Soon after 7pm, when the doors opened, the glorious Floral Hall started to fill up! With people of all ages pouring through the doors, the atmosphere moved from anticipation to delight and excitement, with the party vibe switched to full volume…

Downstairs, conversations were in full swing as party-goers were astonished by PE kit from the past; rapt by posters of life from the 1940s onwards; and in fits of laughter over photos and videos from previous decades. And that was before they discovered the photo booth, where groups crammed together, clutching props and each other!

There was also a chill-out room downstairs. Both rooms were served by an additional bar to the two upstairs, but all had permanent queues. Did I mention that we all know how to party?

There were presentations of flowers to our oldest graduates; prizes for those who had taught the longest, at the most schools…etc, and DANCING! As the evening came to an end, the floor was full as we all sang ‘We are Family!’

Tears of joy, promises of further contact and genuine happiness will be our party’s legacy.

And that final song sums up you lot: ‘Simply The Best’! Thank you.

Steph has shared so many of her memories with us since January, including ball-girling for Martina Navratilova, participating in a flash mob in the middle of town, and ‘kidnapping’ lecturers on ‘Halfway Day’ – for charity, of course.

You can read all previous articles on the Sussex World website.

1 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton - the last hurrah! Everyone had such a great time! Photo: Steph Lock

2 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton - the last hurrah! The displays and the photo booth resulted in a lot of chat. Photo: Steph Lock

3 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton - the last hurrah! The party atmosphere was undeniable and unavoidable! Photo: Steph Lock

4 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of a PE student at the University of Brighton - the last hurrah! So many year group photos were taken… Photo: Steph Lock