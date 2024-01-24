Christine Reid, of Michel Grove, has shared these photos of her great-grandfather, John Miles, who was the park keeper at Motcombe Gardens from 1911 until 1932 when he retired.

Motcombe Gardens is rich with history – many hints to life in the past were uncovered during several excavations of the park between 2013 and 2021.

These investigations of the site have shown that the gardens were used as part of a farm and manor complex from at least the 14th century.

However, according to Heritage Eastbourne, most of the physical, surviving archaelogy has related to the early 19th to 20th century – around the time the 9th Duke of Devonshire gifted the park to the town.

The Dovecote, a building in which hundreds of pigeons would live and breed, is likely to be the only existing evidence of the early phases of the site. It is believed to have been standing for more than 700 years, according to Heritage Eastbourne.

In later years, Christine told us that the Dovecote – which is now a Grade II listed building – was used as a shed by her great-grandfather on rainy days.

1 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of Motcombe Gardens in pictures Motcombe Gardens park keeper John Miles with his grandaughter Rosemary. Photo: Christine Reid

2 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of Motcombe Gardens in pictures Mr Miles standing at the gardens' gate in his uniform, which he wore every day. Photo: Christine Reid

3 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of Motcombe Gardens in pictures Mr Miles standing outside what we now call the Dovecote - he used the building as his tool shed. On rainy days, he would retreat into the building and clean his tools. Photo: Christine Reid

4 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Memories of Motcombe Gardens in pictures The Dovecote is now a Grade II listed building. Photo courtesy of Heritage Eastbourne Photo: Heritage Eastbourne