Eastbourne looking back: Photos of the town including royal wedding celebrations

1. Victoria Place in 1863 (photo from Jeffrey Grace)
2. 1978 in Junction Road (photo from Tim Partridge)
The green building on the right is the Squirrel Public House and the Midland Bank is in the centre. The photo is taken from what is now The Beacon Shopping Centre, as this section of Junction Road was demolished to make way for the then Arndale Centre. (Photo from Tim Partridge)
3. Seaside in 1864 (photo from Tim Partridge)
Looking east with the tower of the Leaf Hall on the right. Unusually most of the buildings in this photo are still there. (Photo from Tim Partridge)
4. 1981 royal wedding (photo by Tim Partridge)
Celebrating the Royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on July 29 1981. This shows the displays on The Memorial Roundabout. (Photo by Tim Partridge)
