Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from 1963 when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball championships

We take a look back at pictures from 60 years ago when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball Championships.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 08:34 BST

The pictures have been sent in by Joan Wray who was a student at the then Chelsea College of PE which was on the same site as the present University of Sussex in Meads.

She said: “The College hosted the first World Netball championships in that year and to us as students at that time it was a very special event.

“Now 60 years later the Championships which take place every 4 yrs are taking place in South Africa.

“Little did we realise all those years ago that we were witnessing such an important ongoing event.”

Pictures from 60 years ago when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball Championships.

Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from 1963 when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball championships

Pictures from 60 years ago when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball Championships. Photo: Joan Wray

Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from 1963 when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball championships

Photo: Joan Wray

Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from 1963 when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball championships

Photo: Joan Wray

Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from 1963 when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball championships

Photo: Joan Wray

