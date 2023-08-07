Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from 1963 when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball championships
We take a look back at pictures from 60 years ago when Eastbourne hosted the World Netball Championships.
By Sam Pole
The pictures have been sent in by Joan Wray who was a student at the then Chelsea College of PE which was on the same site as the present University of Sussex in Meads.
She said: “The College hosted the first World Netball championships in that year and to us as students at that time it was a very special event.
“Now 60 years later the Championships which take place every 4 yrs are taking place in South Africa.
“Little did we realise all those years ago that we were witnessing such an important ongoing event.”
