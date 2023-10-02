Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from the Beer Festival in 2021
With the Beer Festival set to make its way back to Eastbourne this week, we take a look back at pictures from the event in 2021.
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
The three-day festival included a line-up of beers, ciders and perries – alongside a range of live music.
More than 90 cask ales were on offer which had been specially selected by the local CAMRA team for customers to take their pick from.
All pictures courtesy of Jon Rigby.
