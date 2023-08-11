BREAKING
Eastbourne Looking Back: Readers' Pictures from Eastbourne's Airbourne 2022

We take a look back at your photos from Airbourne 2022, which took place in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:34 BST

Airbourne had previously been postponed in prior years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in full swing in 2022.

The airshow featured more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There was also children’s entertainment and live music.

Airbourne 2022 (photo by Stuart Gill)

Airbourne 2022 (photo by Steven Bond)

Airbourne 2022 (photo by Steven Bond)

Airbourne 2022 (photo from Alan Fraser)

