Eastbourne Looking Back: Red Arrows display at Airbourne in 2015

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 11:40 BST
After it was announced that the Red Arrows would return to Eastbourne in 2025 for Airbourne, we take a look back at the Red Arrows display a decade ago.

In 2015, The RAF aerobatic display team flew wing-to-wing releasing trails of red, blue and white vapour to the delight of the watching crowd.

The Reds flew past the seafront in a series of low sweeps showing off the incredible skills of those at the controls.

In 2025, the team will be appearing at the premier airshow event in Eastbourne from August 14 to August 17.

Related topics:Red ArrowsRAF
