Eastbourne Looking Back: Red Arrows display at Airbourne in 2015

In 2015, The RAF aerobatic display team flew wing-to-wing releasing trails of red, blue and white vapour to the delight of the watching crowd.
The Reds flew past the seafront in a series of low sweeps showing off the incredible skills of those at the controls.
In 2025, the team will be appearing at the premier airshow event in Eastbourne from August 14 to August 17.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.