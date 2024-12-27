Eastbourne Looking Back: Residents ring in 2024 at New Year's Day bandstand concert

Residents flocked to Eastbourne Bandstand on January 1 this year for the free, annual concert.
Entertainment was provided by the Ray Campbell Dance Band, whose performances got the crowd up on their feet.
This year’s New Year’s Day concert will feature live music from The Criminal Records and Joel White.
The performers will play celebratory party hits from 11am to 12.30pm on January 1, 2025.
A popular and long-standing tradition, the concerts began when the andstand was first built back in 1935 and have been a regular festive attraction ever since. The concerts are organised by Eastbourne Bandstand and always attract large crowds over the three days.
