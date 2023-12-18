More than 80 years ago on this exact day, a store full of Christmas shoppers was bombed in Eastbourne.

On December 18, 1942, Marks and Spencer in Terminus Road was bombed, leaving nearly everyone inside dead or injured.

As was reported by the local paper at the time, only one person made it out unscathed.

Eastbourne is thought to be the most bombed coastal town in the South-East, having sustained 112 attacks in World War II.

Between July 1940 and December 1941, more than four hundred bombs were dropped in the area, according to VisitEastbourne.

The worst bombing raid on the town took place on April 3 1943 when 10 enemy aircraft dropped 12 bombs on the town centre.

Prior to this, in 1939, Eastbourne was considered a ‘safe zone’ and even welcomed thousands of evacuees from London.

See below to view photos of life during World War II and the destruction left behind by the bombings.

1 . 25542426_1933978533298942_1080769136404722497_o.jpg On December 18, 1942, German bombs hit Marks and Spencer in Terminus Road, killing and injuring a store full of Christmas shoppers. Photo: Eastbourne Herald archive Photo: Archive

2 . Eastbourne during the Second World War A bomb destroyed the front of the Berkeley Club in Trinity Place on October 8, 1940. There were three separate air raids in one afternoon on this day. (Copy photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

3 . Eastbourne during the Second World War Do you know the people in this photograph? Get in touch! (Copy photograph by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

4 . Eastbourne during the Second World War Damage to the rear of a pair of semi detached houses in Northbourne Road on October 6 1940 (Copy photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY