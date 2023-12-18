Eastbourne Looking Back: See pictures of World War II destruction on anniversary of bombing
On December 18, 1942, Marks and Spencer in Terminus Road was bombed, leaving nearly everyone inside dead or injured.
As was reported by the local paper at the time, only one person made it out unscathed.
Eastbourne is thought to be the most bombed coastal town in the South-East, having sustained 112 attacks in World War II.
Between July 1940 and December 1941, more than four hundred bombs were dropped in the area, according to VisitEastbourne.
The worst bombing raid on the town took place on April 3 1943 when 10 enemy aircraft dropped 12 bombs on the town centre.
Prior to this, in 1939, Eastbourne was considered a ‘safe zone’ and even welcomed thousands of evacuees from London.
See below to view photos of life during World War II and the destruction left behind by the bombings.