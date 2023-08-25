BREAKING
Eastbourne Looking Back: Steampunk Festival 2022

Eastbourne is gearing up for this year’s Steampunk Festival, we take a look back at the event that was held in 2022.
By Sam Pole
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST

The festival was organised by Eastbourne’s Bonfire Society and went ahead on September 3 to 4 in 2022 along the seafront. There was live music and stalls from the Wish Tower Slope to the bandstand.

There was also an adults-only masked ball on Saturday night in the upstairs function room of the Fishermen’s Club in Royal Parade.

One person who visited the festival said on Facebook: “A great festival...so many amazing characters and costumes.”

Eastbourne Looking Back: Steampunk Festival 2022 - Picture: Jon Rigby Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Steampunk Festival 2022 - Picture: Jon Rigby Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Steampunk Festival 2022 - Picture: Jon Rigby Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Looking Back: Steampunk Festival 2022 - Picture: Jon Rigby Photo: Jon Rigby

