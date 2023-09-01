Eastbourne Looking Back: Stunning pictures from Eastbourne's Pop Up Park 2021
With Eastbourne’s Pop Up Park set to close for 2023, we take a look back at pictures from the event two years ago.
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:46 BST
Eastbourne’s Victoria Place was transformed into a park for three weeks so residents could enjoy picnic and play or relax in a deckchair after a long day of shopping.
Organised by Your Eastbourne BID and the Victoria Place Traders, the park was made possible with funding from The Welcome Back Fund, part of the European Regional Development Fund, and Your Eastbourne BID and was installed by City Dressing.
