We take a look back at the lighthouse on Beachy Head which has had a storied history of nearly 200 years.

Belle Tout Lighthouse, on Beachy Head, was built in 1832 and decommissioned in 1902 when the new lighthouse built at the base of the cliffs came into service.

During the Second World War the building was left empty. It was badly damaged by Canadian artillery fire, although the lighthouse itself was not the target: the guns were firing at wooden silhouettes of tanks which ran up the hill along rails to the east of building.

In 1996, Belle Tout was bought by Mark and Louise Roberts to use as a family home.

Among its previous owners was the BBC, who bought it ten years prior and used it in the making of television series Life and Loves of a She-Devil.

It also starred in James Bond’s The Living Daylights with Timothy Dalton in 1987.

In 1999, the lighthouse was moved due to fears coastal erosion would see it plunge over the edge.

In 2007 the Roberts' put Belle Tout up for sale with the guide price of £850,000 and it was purchased by current owners David and Barbara Shaw.

The Shaw’s opened it as a bed and breakfast in 2010 after a two-year renovation project

In 2008 and 2009, David Shaw spent nearly a million pounds doing up this building, it was in a pretty rough state, with fractured walls, leaks and flooding. David said, at the time, "I bought Belle Tout with my heart and not my head".

1 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Stunning Pictures of the transformation of Bell Tout Lighthouse As a working lighthouse the 47 ft high Belle Tout lighthouse was situated on a promontory known as Belle Tout Down on Beachy Head cliffs, near Eastbourne in East Sussex. Photo: Elizabeth Wright

2 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Stunning Pictures of the transformation of Bell Tout Lighthouse The Headland. A high chalk plateau. Photo: Elizabeth Wright

3 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Stunning Pictures of the transformation of Bell Tout Lighthouse The Argand fountain lamps were combined on a platform which revolved every two minutes, throwing out a light of 22,000 candle power that could be seen 23 miles out to sea. Photo: Picture courtesy of East Sussex Library and Information Services.

4 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Stunning Pictures of the transformation of Bell Tout Lighthouse Composition of old pictures of Belle Tout during its working life. Photo: Pictures courtesy of Sussex County Magazine and East Sussex Library and Information Services