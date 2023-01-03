Eastbourne looking back: Terminus Road in the 60s

1. Boots Terminus Road with bus

The Eastbourne Corporation bus is outside Boots and this photo shows the original frontage of the store which included a colonnade with display cabinets as can be seen in the photo. In the background is the rebuilt Barclays Bank, the original building was destroyed in World War II. Although not very clear the advert on the side of the bus was for Barkers, a department store that used to occupy the T J Hughes site, they were taken over by Army & Navy Stores more popularly know as A & N.

