This is taken from outside Marks & Spencer looking towards the seafront. The white building on the left housed Blacks until they recently closed down. In this photo it was occupied by the Eastbourne Mutual Building Society, their name is actually on the building. The buildings beyond the building society on the left are the Terminus Hotel, Diplocks Public House and the blue and white building was the Portman Building Society. The building on the right is Bobby & Co, a department store that was taken over by Debenhams.
Eastbourne looking back: Terminus Road in the 60s

Here’s a look back at one of Eastbourne’s central roads in the 60s.

By India Wentworth
1 hour ago

All photos from Phil Gardner.

If you have old photos of the town/local events, please send to [email protected] for future pieces.

1. Boots Terminus Road with bus

The Eastbourne Corporation bus is outside Boots and this photo shows the original frontage of the store which included a colonnade with display cabinets as can be seen in the photo. In the background is the rebuilt Barclays Bank, the original building was destroyed in World War II. Although not very clear the advert on the side of the bus was for Barkers, a department store that used to occupy the T J Hughes site, they were taken over by Army & Navy Stores more popularly know as A & N.

2. Meakers and bus

This image is of an Eastbourne Corporation bus travelling up Terminus Road when the road was two-way traffic. On the left are shops called Meakers, a gents outfitters, and Dorothy Perkins, ladies clothing. They were demolished to make way for the entrance to the Arndale Centre, now the Beacon.

3. Terminus Road Posners

This bus is travelling down Terminus Road. The shop, Posners, was a ladies fashion retailer and behind the bus would have been Woolworths and Jones, the shoe shop.

4. Timothy Whites & Sainsburys

This image from the top end of Terminus Road shows the station in the distance. There was a road called Terminus Place running off by the self-service supermarket. Next door was Timothy Whites, a pharmacy and chemist shop, further along was a Sainsbury’s supermarket plus other retailers. These buildings were eventually demolished to make way for the extension to the Beacon Centre.

