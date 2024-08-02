Thousands of residents and tourists gathered on the seafront to watch as Eastbourne Pier was engulfed in flames on July 30, 2014.

The fire – started deliberately according to Sussex Police – destroyed the Blue Room and a number of shops.

It also ravaged the pier’s main roof which dated back to the 1870s.

More than 80 firefighters worked throughout the night to tackle the blaze, which allegedly started in wood panelling in the walls of the games arcade.

Two-thirds of the pier was saved thanks to the work of the emergency services and, thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Following the event, David Cameron, the Prime Minister at the time, visited the shell of the pier to witness the destruction.

The PM also announced up to £2 million in funding would be given to Eastbourne to help its tourist industry recover.

Tragically, while the pier was being rebuilt, workman Stephen Penrice, 44, fell from the damaged structure to his death.

Following a lengthy investigation by the Health and Safety Executive and police, the company he worked for, MPN North West Ltd, and two men were charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

At the time of the fire, the seafront venue was owned by Cuerden Leisure, which sold the pier on to Eastbourne businessman and hotelier Abid Gulzar in October 2015.

1 . Eastbourne pier fire: Looking back at the blaze that ravaged the seaside landmark Photo from the scene Photo: Contributed

2 . Eastbourne pier fire: Looking back at the blaze that ravaged the seaside landmark Photo from the scene Photo: Maria Hudd

3 . Eastbourne pier fire: Looking back at the blaze that ravaged the seaside landmark The Herald's front page two days later Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9