Eastbourne retro: Look back at pictures of the town in years past

We’ve taken a look through our archive to bring you pictures of Eastbourne from years past.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:54 GMT

See below for photos of various places in town, including Grand Parade, Queens Hotel and Redoubt Music Gardens.

If you have any old photographs of Eastbourne you wish to share with us, and perhaps the story behind them, please email: [email protected]

We’d love to feature your memories and pictures, both in the newspaper and online.

Horse and carriage outside Queens Hotel in Marine Parade.

Horse and carriage outside Queens Hotel in Marine Parade. Photo: Archive

A view of St Mary's Church in Old Town.

A view of St Mary's Church in Old Town. Photo: Archive

Central Methodist Church looks particularly grand in this photo of Pevensey Road.

Central Methodist Church looks particularly grand in this photo of Pevensey Road. Photo: Archive

Redoubt Music Gardens filled with deck chairs for residents to relax and sunbathe.

Redoubt Music Gardens filled with deck chairs for residents to relax and sunbathe. Photo: Archive

