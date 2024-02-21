See below for photos of various places in town, including Grand Parade, Queens Hotel and Redoubt Music Gardens.
If you have any old photographs of Eastbourne you wish to share with us, and perhaps the story behind them, please email: [email protected]
We’d love to feature your memories and pictures, both in the newspaper and online.
1. Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at pictures of the town through the years
Horse and carriage outside Queens Hotel in Marine Parade. Photo: Archive
A view of St Mary's Church in Old Town. Photo: Archive
Central Methodist Church looks particularly grand in this photo of Pevensey Road. Photo: Archive
Redoubt Music Gardens filled with deck chairs for residents to relax and sunbathe. Photo: Archive