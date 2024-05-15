Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at 2016's Beer & Cider by the Sea festival - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 15th May 2024, 12:30 BST
As Eastbourne’s annual beer and cider festival gets set to return, we’ve taken a look back at photos from previous years.

Beer & Cider by the Sea, a three-day festival, takes place this weekend from Friday to Sunday (May 17 to 19) on the Western Lawns.

Ahead of the event, which will hopefully see residents soaking up the sun this weekend, we’ve taken a look back at photos from 2016’s festival.

Can you spot yourself in these photos from eight years ago?

Can you spot someone you know in these pictures?

Eastbourne Beer and Cider festival 28/5/16 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

