We came across these great photos in our archive which show what Eastbourne was like in years gone by.
The postcards show landmarks from Eastbourne and surrounding areas, including the Pier, the Long Man of Wilmington and Beachy Head.
Thank you to Diana Hitchin for submitting these photos.
1. Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at old postcards of the town
Looking back at old postcards of the town Photo: Contributed
2. Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at old postcards of the town
Looking back at old postcards of the town Photo: Contributed
3. Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at old postcards of the town
Looking back at old postcards of the town Photo: Contributed
4. Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at old postcards of the town
Looking back at old postcards of the town Photo: Contributed