With Christmas upon us, we’ve taken a look back at how Eastbourne celebrated the Christmas period throughout the years.

Our photos, dating from 1925 to the 1980s, show what Eastbourne was like at Christmas through the years.

There are pictures of local pantomime stars posing together at what was formerly known as the Arndale Centre, and huge crowds forming in the old Debenhams store in Terminus Road. Do you remember those days?

If you have some Eastbourne memories you would like to share with us, please email: [email protected].

1 . Eastbourne at Christmas through the years Father Christmas arriving in Eastbourne in 1951. Photo contributed by Eastbourne Local History Society. Photo: Eastbourne Local History Society

2 . Eastbourne at Christmas through the years Children meet Father Christmas in the 1980s. Photo: UGC

3 . Eastbourne at Christmas through the years Stars from the local pantomime in the 1980s. Photo: UGC

4 . Eastbourne at Christmas through the years The children's ward at Princess Alice Hospital in 1925. Photo contributed by Eastbourne Local History Society. Photo: Eastbourne Local History Society