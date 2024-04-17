Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous Eastbourne International tennis tournaments

Amid concerns over proposals to downgrade Eastbourne’s international tennis tournament, we’ve taken a look back at pictures of the event from a decade ago.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 17th Apr 2024, 16:52 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 15:25 BST

The Eastbourne International has been in the town since 1974.

Since then, some of the world’s greatest tennis talent have stepped onto the courts each year at the historical Devonshire Park.

In fact, 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the tournament, as well as the 150th anniversary of the venue.

Following outcry over reports of proposals to downgrade the event to WTA 250 status, we’ve taken a look through our archive at photos from the beloved event back in 2014.

Two ladies enjoying a court-side snack

Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous Eastbourne International tennis tournaments

Two ladies enjoying a court-side snack Photo: Stephen Curtis

Richard Gasquet from France

Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous Eastbourne International tennis tournaments

Richard Gasquet from France Photo: Stephen Curtis

Crowds at the event in 2014.

Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous Eastbourne International tennis tournaments

Crowds at the event in 2014. Photo: Stephen Curtis

Crowds at the 2014 event.

Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous Eastbourne International tennis tournaments

Crowds at the 2014 event. Photo: Stephen Curtis

