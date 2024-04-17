The Eastbourne International has been in the town since 1974.

Since then, some of the world’s greatest tennis talent have stepped onto the courts each year at the historical Devonshire Park.

In fact, 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the tournament, as well as the 150th anniversary of the venue.

Following outcry over reports of proposals to downgrade the event to WTA 250 status, we’ve taken a look through our archive at photos from the beloved event back in 2014.

1 . Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous Eastbourne International tennis tournaments Two ladies enjoying a court-side snack Photo: Stephen Curtis

2 . Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous Eastbourne International tennis tournaments Richard Gasquet from France Photo: Stephen Curtis

3 . Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous Eastbourne International tennis tournaments Crowds at the event in 2014. Photo: Stephen Curtis

4 . Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous Eastbourne International tennis tournaments Crowds at the 2014 event. Photo: Stephen Curtis