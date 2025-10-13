Eastbourne retro: Looking back at the blaze that ravaged seafront hotel

The fire broke out just before 9am on the morning of November 22 and approximately 130 guests and members of staff were evacuated.

It was later discovered the blaze was caused by a gas leak.

Guests were welcomed by nearby hotels as at least 12 fire engines worked to tackle the blaze.

While the fire gutted the building, the structure became further damaged during Storm Ciara in February 2020 and was branded ‘unstable and clearly hazardous’ by Eastbourne Borough Council.

The remainder of the building was demolished in August 2020 and the site has remained vacant and boarded off since.

Branded ‘an eyesore’ by residents, new plans to transform the site into 65 apartments were met with excitement from many locals.

At the time of the incident, George Brown, managing director of Daish’s Holidays which owned the hotel, said: “It is clear that this fire has caused significant damage to the Claremont Hotel, a Grade II Listed building which is not only one of our most popular hotels, but also a prominent and historic Eastbourne landmark.

“We are devastated at the loss of the hotel and will be working tirelessly to support everyone affected by the damage, including current and future guests, employees and local residents.

“We would like to thank the emergency services, the local community and businesses for their support at this difficult time, in particular the Pier Hotel, Afton Hotel and Queens Hotel, who kindly took in our guests and supported our team with looking after our guests.”

