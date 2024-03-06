The Winter Garden, in Compton Street, is a Grade II listed building which was built by the seventh Duke of Devonshire in 1875.

Designed by architect Henry Currey, the historic building consists of two main parts - the Floral Hall, originally used as a skating rink in winter and concert hall in summer, and the Gold Room.

Both parts are now used for performances, cabaret style events, dinner dances and as conference venues .

Plans for improvement works to the building have recently been submitted nearly four years after Government funding was secured.

With a possible facelift for the historic venue on the horizon, we’ve taken a look back through our archives to see how it’s changed over the years.

All photos are from our archive. Thanks to Heritage Eastbourne/Eastbourne Borough Council for submitting many of these photos in the past.

