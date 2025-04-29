Eastbourne retro: Take a look back at classic car show Magnificent Motors in 2019

Magnificent Motors roared into Eastbourne in style six years ago, with a cavalcade of classic cars for visitors to the Western Lawns to admire and marvel at.

In 2025, the event will be held from Saturday, May 3 to Sunday, May 4.

More than 600 classic vehicles and thousands of visitors are expected over the May bank holiday weekend.

Each year Magnificent Motors hosts a unique selection of vehicles ranging from vintage heirlooms, classic coupés and revered retros to motorbikes, military vehicles, high performance sports cars and the latest in EV technology.

The event is free to spectators and is open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Magnificent Motors at Western Lawns, Eastbourne. May 2019 - Matthew Peskett with his1972 MK IV Spitfire

Magnificent Motors at Western Lawns, Eastbourne. May 2019 -George Griffin with his 1927 Humber 920

Magnificent Motors at Western Lawns, Eastbourne. May 2019

Magnificent Motors at Western Lawns, Eastbourne. May 2019