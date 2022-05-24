Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival 2013: floats and walking entries in pictures

Here’s what was written in the Eastbourne Herald at the time:

“After an ominously rainy week the clouds parted and there were blue skies over the town’s second Sunshine Carnival on Saturday afternoon (May 25).

“More than 80 floats and walking parades took part in the procession from Fisherman’s Green to the Western Lawns on Saturday with charities, schools, theatre groups, bands and businesses all taking part - as well as Carnival Queen Lucy Murphy and Princess Paige Stockton waving to the crowds who lined the route.

“Half the money raised will go into the Carnival Fund for next year to ensure the carnival has a long term future, and the remaining half is to be divided equally between the ten lucky winners who were drawn out of a hat.

“After months of hard work from the organising group, which included Pageant Master Dave Cooper and Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd, the carnival not only put on a spectacular show but also raised cash for 10 charities and voluntary organisations which were drawn out of a hat: Eastbourne YWCA, Eastbourne Rotary Club, Eastbourne Street Pastors, Eastbourne Fair Trade, Kingfisher Scout Band, SASBAH, East Sussex Foster Carers Association, Chestnut Tree Children’s Hospice, Children’s Respite Trust and 23rd Scout Group.

“The 23rd Scout Group, accompanied by the Kingfisher Scout Band, were also overall winners in the best float or walking competition, with the Eastbourne Theatres winning best commercial entry and Eastbourne Working Men’s Club scooping best voluntary entry.

Twenty floats and walking entries were highly commended.”

