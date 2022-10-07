Exploring The British Bonapartes – Napoleon’s Family in Britain: new book by East Dean author

Edward Hilary Davis

Edward, aged 31, said: “The inspiration came from a charity event I was on the committee for – The Royal Versailles Ball. I needed to write a 2k word article for the programme on Napoleon III and his close association with Britain; instead I wrote 10k and decided there was a book in it.

“I have always been fascinated by him and the wider Bonaparte family since I was young. I grew up on stories of how my own ancestor may have been a product of one of the Emperor’s many liaisons while in exile in the UK.

“I was given great encouragement by my colleagues who were patrons of the Royal Versailles Ball, including Professor Kate Williams and HIH Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon – the head of the dynasty and author of the foreword.

“The Royal Versailles Ball celebrated the anniversary of Queen Victoria’s State Visit to Versailles at the invitation of her friend, Napoleon III, in 1855.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is seen by most as the first major step on the road to the Entente Cordiale and the beginning of a peace between Britain and France which lasts to the present day.

“The 2022 ball was patronised by Prince Michael of Kent, Prince and Princess Napoleon and attended by the British ambassador and other diplomats, members of royal families, as well as 1,100 other guests.

“I aim to expose some of the more exciting but lesser known stories about the Bonapartes and show that their story is not about one man but about many men and women. Their story did not end at Waterloo or St Helena, but continues on to this day.

“Few know about Princess Marie Bonaparte, her connection to the Duke of Edinburgh or the rescue of Freud or her scientific studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even fewer know that Napoleon III fought a due l on Wimbledon Common with his cousin (the son of Napoleon I) or that Louis-Napoleon was a British officer who was killed while fighting Zulus in South Africa or that one Bonaparte even became a High Sheriff in the UK.

“My plan was always to concentrate on different branches of the family who at one time or another lived in or had special dealings with the UK, its empire and former empire, the USA.

"To make this easily digestible, each chapter has a family tree. Owing to intermarriage, and step-daughters marrying their step-uncles, it was important for me to untangle all the parts of the family trees in a comprehensible way.”

Edward is a first-time author: “I may write about similar royal families exiled in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad