'Flowers are lovely, dear' used to be the common cry heard in Worthing town centre, a memory that will warm the hearts of many who heard it over the decades.

The town has a long history of flower sellers in South Street, Montague Street and on Offington Corner, as well as at Wallace Parade in Goring.

Members of the Doe family were well known as the original flower sellers in Worthing and many grieved the passing of May Doe in October 2021 at the age of 83. She was a strong family lady, married to Nelson Doe in 1958.

They met when they were both 16 and lived in Durrington all their married life. They followed the family tradition of Romany Charlie Doe, who had 15 children.

A flower seller among the cars parked in South Street, Worthing, on Christmas Eve, 1932. In the background is the old Town Hall, opened in 1835 and demolished to make way for the Guildbourne Centre in 1968. Picture: Frank Hooper

Another long-serving flower seller was Doris Deacon, known as Dolly, who had a pitch on the corner of Goring Road and Brooklyn Avenue, Goring, for 52 years.

She faithfully worked three days a week, never taking a holiday or day off, and was there until two weeks before she died in May 2007 at the age of 78 after a long illness.

Dolly was born in Worthing in 1928 and went to school in the town. She set up her flower stall aged 26 while living here and decided to continue on the site, despite moving to Lancing in the 1960s. She loved selling flowers and was well-known, especially for the hats she wore, particularly a bowler hat.

Flower seller Phoebe Doe at Offington Corner

