The story of the people who made this event such a success is told in a new book, written by founder and president Peter McQuade, who was made an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours 2015 in recognition of his achievements.

Peter says Raw Hides and Sore Heads tells how his solo journey from Paris in 1986 became an annual event that has lasted nearly four decades and raised money for more than 500 good causes, thanks to hundreds of riders from East Hampshire and West Sussex, including a retired teacher from Selsey.

It is a cycling event like no other and for many has proved truly life changing. Peter brings to life the moving and inspirational stories and personalities, friendships made, adventures shared and the trials overcome.

Peter McQuade, founder of the Paris to Hayling Charity Cycle Ride, and his book, Raw Hides and Sore Heads

He said: "Cyclists of varying standards coped with all sorts of weather and all sorts of terrain. Some got lost, one disappeared in a Gypsy wedding, others gate crashed a 14th July celebration and had the gathering singing God Save The Queen and one even got ejected from a nunnery.

"A few needed hospital trips and many partied hard but they got through it all together and came out the other side despite their raw hides and sore heads, with some fantastic tales and an even more special network of 'bike ride friends'."

For many taking part, it has changed their life, including Peter. He said it started with 'a rash pledge', which he made when he did not even own a bike, at a time when there was no cycling tradition in the country like there is today.

Peter rode alone from Paris to Hayling to raise money for cot death research, following the sudden death of the baby daughter of good friends.

Peter McQuade on the day before he set out in 1986, the first ride

He said: "It seemed rather eccentric. Although planned to be a one-off ride, I was persuaded to do it again with friends joining me. And so in 1987 the Paris to Hayling pedalled off for its first mass ride.

"Right from the start there was a fantastic atmosphere although initially some pretty chaotic organisation. Nobody was taking the cycling that seriously and it was almost as if it was incidental to having fun in France.

"We had some great characters in those early years, creating a real sense of fun that has stayed with this event to this day. Since then, there have been so many anecdotes – riders who accidentally got involved in a police siege, the rider that got left on the overnight ferry separated from his clothes, the tandem that split in two, the support team losing a cyclist’s artificial leg, the rider who had his saddle pinched and then rode seven miles without one, the bike that was crushed by a cow (the cyclist was ok), the rider that rode a unicycle and juggled as well, multiple incidents of tears and then elation as hills and oppressive heat on muggy July days was conquered.

"Riders typically first signed up for the event as a one-off but the fun and camaraderie brought them back again and again. The Paris to Hayling has resulted in 18 marriages, including that of Mary Burras, whose twin sister’s death led to the initial ride. She met her husband on the 24th event. As her mother has said, 'It’s so nice to think that something so good has come out of a tragedy."