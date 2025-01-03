Heaviest snowfall in three decades caused chaos across the Chichester area 15 years ago

Traffic was brought to a standstill in the first week of January 2010, schools throughout the area were closed and businesses were badly affected, with employees unable to reach work.

Residents in Fishbourne and some parts of Chichester were left without power for more than 12 hours after the heavy snow falling on power lines caused electricity failures.

Motorists were stranded for several hours in gridlocked traffic on the A272, the A286 was closed on Cocking Hill as cars skidded to a halt in treacherous conditions and the roads around Petworth were described as ‘lethal’.

Motorists trying to get home from Midhurst towards Haslemere had to abandon their cars on Henley Hill. Many people walked for miles in snow eight inches deep in places.

But the weather brought out the best of British, as unsung heroes went to the rescue of stranded motorists, trawling up and down the A272 and the A3 to tow out marooned cars and pick up frozen and shocked walkers.

Ambulances were unable to reach road traffic accidents and Midhurst fire engines had to fight through roads littered with abandoned cars and fallen trees to reach emergencies.

It started on Tuesday, January 5, 2010, with about five inches of snow and continued into the next week, with many roads still treacherous and side roads completely impassable.

Postmen were sent home because no mail was reaching the town for delivery. They said they had never seen it so bad.

As severe weather warnings were issued, people began panic buying. From opening time that Tuesday, Budgens in Midhurst was 'mad' and by 6pm, the shelves were bare of all stocks of bread, milk, salt, fresh produce and cans of soup. Elsewhere, stocks of candles, heaters and gas bottles were flying off the shelves.

Dairy farmers, desperate to have their milk collected to avoid it being wasted, set out to dig out the route and clear fallen trees to help the tankers reach them.

But with the towns and villages of the district being turned into a picturesque winter wonderland, many donned their hats, gloves and scarves during the evening to venture outside and take an evening stroll among the fast-falling flakes.

People of all ages had fun making snowmen and excited groups gathered for good-natured snowball fights in Priory Park and through the streets of Chichester.

