The transition saw the demolition of St Mark's Church and the expansion of Sun Alliance, as well as a remodelling of our town centre shopping areas and roads.

Many of these scenes are easy to recognise - but there are a few here which don't have any details - can you help us identify the locations?

1. Demolition work in Horsham town centre Photo: WSCT Photo Sales

2. Old building were demolished to make way for the new look town centre in the mid 1990s Photo: WSCT Photo Sales

3. This picture was taken in the late 1990s but there is no information on the print - do you have any ideas where this is? Photo: WSCT Photo Sales

4. Work to clear the site before the Forum was created Photo: WSCT Photo Sales