Horsham Nostalgia: 2019 pancake race

Crowds flocked to Horsham town centre to see the fierce competition at the annual pancake race.

Organised by Horsham Rotary Club, 22 teams took part in the popular competition in February 2019.

Racing was hotly contended with teams from the County Times, Harris Lord Recruitment and First Recruitment Services performing well. Blaise Tapp, community and commercial editor of the County Times, said: “It was a really fun way to spend a lunchtime.”

The highly competitive event saw Bluecoat Sports just beating Harris Lord (2017 and 2018 winners) to collect the prestigious Sainsbury’s Cup.

The team from Shelley’s Event Decoration won the Non-Stop Party Shop Best Fancy Dress Trophy while the best individual fancy dress trophy, donated by South East Hearing, went to Nikky Smith.

Alzheimer’s won the Waitrose Trophy for the best over-40s’ team.

The Springboard Team took the Horsham Rotary Trophy for the winning charity team.

The DMH Stallard Trophy for the member of the winning team who could produce the most skilful pancake flips was won by Kieran Holmes. The County Times was disqualified from their quarter final after judges ruled there was running.

Sainsburys supplied the ingredients for the races including pancakes, sugar and lemon juice.

