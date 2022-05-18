Thousands of people lined the streets to welcome our Royal visitor, who visited the Capitol and Christ’s Hospital, and unveiled the Horsham Heritage Sundial in the newly-built Forum.
She was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, who can also be seen in these pictures from the County Times archive.
1. Jubilee special
JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Carfax C3440420a -photo by Steve Cobb
2. Jubilee special
JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. Christ's Hospital C3440127a -photo by Michael Burren
3. Jubilee special
JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. Christ's Hospital C3440125a -photo by Michael Burren
4. Jubilee special
JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Forum C3440258a -photo by Steve Cobb
