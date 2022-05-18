JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Forum C3440358a -photo by Steve Cobb
Horsham nostalgia: 29 pictures showing the Queen and Prince Philip when they came to Horsham in 2003

Do you remember when the Queen visited the Capitol and Forum in Horsham back in 2003?

By Gina Stainer
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:10 pm

Thousands of people lined the streets to welcome our Royal visitor, who visited the Capitol and Christ’s Hospital, and unveiled the Horsham Heritage Sundial in the newly-built Forum.

She was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, who can also be seen in these pictures from the County Times archive.

1. Jubilee special

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Carfax C3440420a -photo by Steve Cobb

Photo: WSCT

2. Jubilee special

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. Christ's Hospital C3440127a -photo by Michael Burren

Photo: WSCT

3. Jubilee special

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. Christ's Hospital C3440125a -photo by Michael Burren

Photo: WSCT

4. Jubilee special

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Forum C3440258a -photo by Steve Cobb

Photo: WSCT

