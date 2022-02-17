Aerial view of Springfield Road and the Bishopric in Horsham in the early 1990s
Horsham nostalgia: Chart and Lawrence, a new library, and the end of St Mark's Church

Here are some more picture capturing the changes seen by Horsham and its villages since the 1970s and 1980s.

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 6:08 pm

These pictures were taken by the County Times photographers to go with news stories at the time, and also document the start of work on the town's new library, and the demolition of its cinema.

If you have old pictures to share we'd love to see them - email us at [email protected]

Aerial view showing work on the new public library in Horsham in 1988

Chart and Lawrence in Horsham, May 1991

Inside Horsham's Chart and Lawrence store in May 1991

Clays and Fevers Field, Bramber, new lake taking shape along the course of a narrow stream in July 1981

