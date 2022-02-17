Horsham nostalgia: Chart and Lawrence, a new library, and the end of St Mark's Church

These pictures were taken by the County Times photographers to go with news stories at the time, and also document the start of work on the town's new library, and the demolition of its cinema.
1.
Aerial view showing work on the new public library in Horsham in 1988
Photo: WSCT
2.
Chart and Lawrence in Horsham, May 1991
Photo: WSCT
3.
Inside Horsham's Chart and Lawrence store in May 1991
Photo: WSCT
4.
Clays and Fevers Field, Bramber, new lake taking shape along the course of a narrow stream in July 1981
Photo: WSCT