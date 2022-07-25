Horsham Nostalgia: David Cameron visits Cranleigh agricultural show in 2007

Cranleigh agricultural show

The 61st annual show went ahead despite the nearby foot and mouth outbreak only days before, attracting families and people of all ages determined to enjoy themselves in the glorious sunshine.

The biggest event in the Cranleigh calendar was noticeable for the lack of animals, namely sheep, pigs, goats and llamas, after the Government’s ban on the movement of livestock in England, but there was still plenty for the crowds to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cameron, said: "This is a painful and difficult time not just for farmers, but also shop owners, pubs and hotels who are still recovering from the terrible flooding. Cranleigh is a wonderful setting for a show and the message today is that the countryside is open for business as usual."

Cranleigh agricultural show

Cranleigh agricultural show

Cranleigh agricultural show

Cranleigh agricultural show