Horsham Nostalgia: More than 1000 ducks were raced in Storrington in 2007

Storrington Duck Race

The annual event took place at Riverside Walk and Storrington’s Mill Pond on Sunday, April 29, 2007 and had great prizes including the top prize of £100.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of stalls, homemade cakes, a barbecue, refreshments, a bouncy castle, fairground rides and a car boot sale.

The event was organised by Friends of Storrington School (FOSS), who were keen to involve the local community and village businesses in the duck race, which is a major fundraiser for the school.

Storrington Duck Race helpers

Head teacher of Storrington First School, Garry Smart, said: "The school, together with our governors and FOSS, would like to develop an even stronger relationship with the local community and village events such as the duck race are a great opportunity to do this."

Dean Ridly starts the final race

Organiser Mark Owen and Kai Bass, 6