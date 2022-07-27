Horsham Nostalgia: Pulborough Harvest Fair 2008

Organised by the Pulborough Community Partnership, the event brought together the best of Sussex food and drink, rural crafts, local farms, the village churches and local schools to celebrate country life.

New to the 2008 event was the duckherding dogs, sheep shearing, a tractor pull competition, alpacas and a petting zoo – while 100 flying teddy bears were launched from the top of St Mary’s Church tower.

Other activities included an old time fun fair, horse drawn rides, farm animals, vintage tractors and farm machinery and a scarecrow competition and parade.

Chairman Rob Aylott, said: " This year’s harvest fair is going to be bigger and better than ever. There’s a real buzz about the event, which is our way of promoting everything Pulborough has to offer including its high quality local shops and local produce, its vibrant farming community, lively village life and beautiful countryside."

