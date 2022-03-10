Swan Walk in Horsham decorated for Christmas in November 1994
Swan Walk in Horsham decorated for Christmas in November 1994

Horsham nostalgia: When Swan Walk's roof and mosaic were new, Sainbury's under construction and changing times for our roads

We're dipping into our archives once more to share some pictures of Horsham during the late 1980s and 1990s.

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:56 pm

It was a time of huge change for the town, when our shopping centre was turned into the mall we know today, and Sainsbury's built a new store on the former site of Tanbridge House lower school.

These prints were all taken by our County Times photographers to accompany the news stories at the time.

If you like them you may also enjoy these:

Do you remember Tesco and Sainsbury's in the 1970s

Pictures from the 1980s show the station roundabout, Tanbridge Lower School, Scouts on parade and protest against closure of the Capitol Theatre

Do you remember the open air swimming pool or when the town centre looked like this in the 1970s and 1980s?

1.

The newly unveiled swan mosaic in Swan Walk, Horsham, in 1989

Photo: WSCT

Photo Sales

2.

Visitors to Swan Walk during the construction of its roof in 1989

Photo: WSCT

Photo Sales

3.

Sun Alliance in Horsham in the 1990s

Photo: WSCT

Photo Sales

4.

Swan Walk's roof under construction in 1989

Photo: WSCT

Photo Sales
TescoScouts
Next Page
Page 1 of 4