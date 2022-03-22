How Chichester and Bognor Regis areas celebrated the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977

More than 400 students from Felpham Comprehensive School were given time off to take part in the national Keep Britain Tidy week ahead of the 1977 celebrations and West Sussex was eventually awarded first place in the Campaign for a Cleaner Town and Countryside. Some students went down to the beach at Bognor Regis to work but others had to make do with cleaning up the school campus, as there were so many volunteers taking part, there simply was not room for more.