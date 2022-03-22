West Wittering's programme, with plenty of fun in store for the Silver Jubilee in 1977
How Chichester and Bognor Regis areas celebrated the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977

Our Queen succeeded to the throne on February 6, 1952, after the death of her father, King George VI, though her coronation did not take place until June 2, 1953. The first of the Queen’s major milestones was her Silver Jubilee in June 1977, which was celebrated with great aplomb. Little did the country know that she would eventually become our longest-serving monarch, the first to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:57 pm

More than 400 students from Felpham Comprehensive School were given time off to take part in the national Keep Britain Tidy week ahead of the 1977 celebrations and West Sussex was eventually awarded first place in the Campaign for a Cleaner Town and Countryside. Some students went down to the beach at Bognor Regis to work but others had to make do with cleaning up the school campus, as there were so many volunteers taking part, there simply was not room for more.

The bells rang out at Chichester Cathedral and more than 40 street and village parties, fetes and sports events were arranged in the Observer area, with pageants and fancy dress competitions popular, alongside tug of war competitions, Punch and Judy shows, tree planting, parades, country dancing, gymkhanas and dog shows.

1.

Youngsters enjoying a Silver Jubilee street party at Greenfield Road in Chichester in 1977

Photo: West Sussex Record Office

2.

A smart little Beefeater at a fancy dress party in Greenfield Road, Chichester, in 1977 for the SIlver Jubilee

Photo: West Sussex Record Office

3.

The Silver Jubilee pram race held at West Wittering in 1977

Photo: West Sussex Record Office

4.

Revellers in West Dean celebrating the Silver Jubilee in 1977

Photo: West Sussex Record Office

